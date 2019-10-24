Monica Iheakam

The road to the ultimate prize of the 2019 Ships and Ports Maritime Cup has shortened considerably for the quartet of ENL Consortium, Apapa Bulk Terminal Limited(ABTL), Nigerian Ports Authority(NPA) and Josephdam Port Services Limited, as they clash today in the semifinal matches of the prestigious tournament.

In the first match of the day, billed for the NPA Sports Complex in Surulere, ENL Consortium will take on fellow terminal operators ABTL, while in the second match, Josephdam Port Services Limited will take on defending champions NPA at 3pm.

Enroute to today’s battle ground, ENL emerged Group A table leaders with 7 points and a goal difference of +6. NPA, which finished in Group A as runner-up, also had 7 points and a goal difference of +6 but fell behind ENL on the number of goals score. ENL scored 8 goals while NPA scored 7 at the group stage.

Josephdam finished as the winner of Group B having defeated Tin Can Island Container Terminal (TICT) 2-0 and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) 3-0.