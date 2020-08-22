Princess (Dr.) Vicky Haastrup is an epitome of brain and beauty. The beautiful wife of former Deputy Governor, Osun State, Prince Clement Adesuyi Haastrup has shown that she is born with the proverbial Midas touch as anything she touches turns to gold. The cerebral dame comes across as a restless soul. She is constantly driven by an ambition to rule her world. As far as she is concerned, opportunities abide everywhere, except for those who have set some limitations for themselves. Her exciting journey and success in oil and gas would certainly inspire the younger ones and anyone that wants to succeed in the industry.

After conquering the oil and gas sector she veered into the maritime. Initially, not many people gave her a chance to succeed as they even sneered at her wondering how she could muster the grit required to play in the obviously male-dominated maritime industry. But like a determined person, Princess Haastrup remained focused on her vision. And today, the Executive Vice Chairman of ENL Consortium Ltd. has not only saw, but has conquered the industry. She quickly and amazingly stole the limelight and has since remained the toast of the port industry. With the courage and boldness of a lioness, the Chairman, Seaport Terminal Operators Association of Nigeria, confronted the challenge of running one of the most strategic terminals at the Lagos Port Complex Apapa. Interestingly, in a society where many successful women have reportedly allowed fame, success and sometimes stardom distracted them, Princess Haastrup recognises that only God is the unseen hand behind her success story; and she submits absolutely to His will.