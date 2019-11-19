Steve Agbota

After a long and hard struggle by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) to secure single digit interest facility in aid of operators in the country’s maritime industry, its Director-General, Dr. Dakuku Peterside, said he can see light at the end of the tunnel. The indication emerged on Wednesday, when the Managing Director of the Bank of Industry (BOI), Olukayode Pitan, paid a courtesy visit to NIMASA at the Agency’s corporate headquarters in Lagos.

The credit facility is meant to help in the procurement of maritime assets to put operators in a position to compete favourably with their foreign counterparts. Dakuku, who received the BOI delegation, said the meeting with NIMASA was a follow up to the Agency’s efforts to ensure that Nigerian players are competitive in the global maritime arena. He said, “We have continuously sought partnerships that would grow our industry. We know that maritime asset financing is one of the major challenges of this industry and we are tackling it head-on. In no distant future our people would be able to reap the benefits of our strategy.”

Speaking during the visit, Pitan commended the NIMASA management led by Dakuku for its various transformative initiatives in the maritime sector.