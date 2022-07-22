JOE EFFIONG, UYO

The Akwa Ibom State government has assured citizens of the state of a safe maritime environment that will place priority on the security of lives and investments of all stakeholders, even in the face of threatening insecurity in the waterways.

The state deputy governor, Mr Moses Ekpo, who stated while receiving a delegation from Seafarers from the intercontinental pool, Merchant Navy offshore unit, at the Government House Uyo, explained that, given the riverine nature of the state, Akwa Ibom has a lot to benefit from the merchant Navy organization

He expressed the hope that the group would bring their wealth of experience to bear in assisting the government to ensure peace and safety in the state’s vast waterways.

“This Government cherishes and works closely with any entity or persons that are willing to provide us with safety in the environment which is much needed, and your organization is well suited and positioned to do this. I see your anxiety in wanting to collaborate and work with us and I assure you that this will be reciprocated.” The deputy governor said.

He expressed gratitude to the organization for the visit and for also deeming him fit for an award of excellence which they said was due to his contributions to the growth of the state.

Mr Ekpo maintained that the award would further spur him to continue to give his utmost in the service of the state and humanity.

The leader of the team, Obong Chris Udofia, who is also the state chairman of the League of Veteran Journalists, gave an overview of the activities of the organization adding that they were in the state for a 3-day conference and to also inaugurate a branch in the state.

Udofia disclosed that the essence of the visit was to formally announce their arrival in the state and to partner the government in ensuring a peaceful operational environment now that they are fully functional in the state.