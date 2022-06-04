Over the years, billionaire businessman, Dr. Taiwo Olayinka Afolabi, has a unique way of making his competitors go green with envy. He, undoubtedly, loves to make a definitive statement about everything he does. His immense contribution to the growth of Nigeria’s economy is irrefutable. The business magnate has a Midas touch, as anything he touches turns into gold. Evidence abounds, with his numerous businesses across various sectors scattered within and outside the country. As much as Afolabi loves to dazzle with beautiful ideas always, more importantly, he also loves to engage in the celebration of life as shown on Friday April 29, when he clocked 60. In celebrating his Diamond age, Afolabi held a grand party with many eminent personalities in attendance at The Ballroom of Sheraton Grand, Park Lane, Piccadilly, London, United Kingdom. Many of his friends across the globe flew into the British Capital to rejoice with him on his landmark age.

As the Ogun State-born serial investor was still basking in the euphoria of his birthday celebration, the news hit the streets that Afolabi had finally taken over as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of SIFAX Group—the company he floated in 1988. He has before now sat as the Executive Vice Chairman of the Group until his appointment was confirmed by members of the Board to replace the former chairman of the company, Oba Adegboyega Dosunmu, the Olowu of Owu, who passed on in December 2021. Of course, his appointment is coming as a natural progression for a man who has worked so hard in the last 33 years to build and lead the company to become one of the leading conglomerates in the maritime industry and Nigeria at large. As Afolabi hit the ground running to execute the five-year strategic growth plan of the group, just last weekend, the tycoon was bestowed with the Businessman of the year Award by Vanguard. Amidst all these, Spotlight learnt the billionaire’s series of celebrations continues as his Lagos Marriott Hotel marked the first anniversary as a leading hospitality haven. And to cap it all, Afolabi is set to host the creme of the society, in a couple of weeks, at the grand opening of his multi-billion naira mega mansion in Ijebu Ode. For a man who is always spot on and abreast of contemporary issues, the warming of the new opulent manor will be an avenue for festivity with those who missed out of the billionaire’s London birthday bash.

