By Steve Agbota

Maritime stakeholders, especially the media have been encouraged to utilise the Freedom of Information (FoI) Act as a tool to spur development of the nation’s shipping sector. The Chairman of Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Lagos Chapter, Mr. Adeleye Ajayi, made this call while addressing maritime stakeholders and journalists recently in Lagos, during a celebration and lecture organised by Maritime Reporters’ Association of Nigeria (MARAN) to honour the new NUJ boss.

Ajayi, a former MARAN President, stressed that the FoI Act enacted few years was set up to promote, enhance and develop the nation’s democracy.

His words: “The Act was signed into law on 28th May, 2011 by President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration. The debate lasted for over 12 years, but the law was passed to enable the public access government information in order to ensure transparency and accountability.”

According to him, the challenges to the Act demand consistency, perseverance and right attitude from advocacy groups, citizens, and public officials.

“If the consistency at which human rights advocacy are using the Act to demand for government information continues, and the sensitization at grassroots increases, the law will before long be able to achieve its aim to promote public transparency and accountability and deepen democracy in the country.”

“Maritime stakeholders should note that the Freedom of Information law is a very powerful tool that should be implemented effectively for the growth of the industry,” he said. In the lead paper, “National Development: The Challenges and Prospects for the Proper Implementation of the Freedom of Information Act in Nigeria’s Maritime Industry”, presented by Mr. Emeka Okoroanyanwu, also admonished operators in the maritime industry to make information available to the public.

He argued that lack of transparency breeds and engenders corruption and the only way to eliminate corruption and other untoward tendencies in the maritime industry is for government agencies and parastatals to remain transparent, while the media is allowed to perform its constitutional duties unfettered.

“The provision of information is a key element in mobilising a strong citizenship for development. Citizens need detailed and accurate data and information on the activities of the government to help them contribute meaningfully to the debate on appropriate strategies for socio-economic planning, growth and development. People cannot play their full part in society without access to information. They cannot exercise their rights and claim their entitlements without information, nor can they participate fully in democratic processes,” he said.

The revered journalist posited that information is the life wire of the society, stating that without information flow, the human society will brood in the dark and be in jeopardy.