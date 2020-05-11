Bimbola Oyesola

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) threatened on Sunday to shut down Nigeria’s seaports if its members who were arrested and detained on Saturday by the River State Government are not released.

The president of the union Adewale Adeyanju, said it had received with shock and disbelief the arrest of over 20 dockworkers and others by the Rivers State Government on Saturday (May 9th) on their way home after the day’s job.

He said there is restiveness in ports across the country and the appeal for the release of the arrested workers is to douse the rising tension in the ports which could snowball into full-scale industrial unrest if not quickly addressed.

“We wish to use this medium to state that if in the next forty-eight (48) hours starting from Monday 11th May 2020, nothing is done to affect the release of our members, the union will have no option but to withdraw our services in the entire nation’s seaport, terminals and jetties in solidarity with our detained members as an injury to one is an injury to all,” he said.

Adeyanju noted that the union were informed that the affected dockworkers were returning from essential service operations to BUA/PTOL terminal, Port Harcourt, and were arrested and detained by Rivers State task force enforcing the COVID-19 lockdown.

According to him, “all entreaties/explanation made by our members to the task force team led by Governor Nyesom Wike that they were on essential services fell on deaf ears, although they presented duly signed ‘Essential Duty Port Pass’ issued by the Nigerian Port Authority (NPA). Instead, the governor mocked them that they should go to Abuja and work.”

The MWUN president said most terminal operators, shipping companies and port users in Port Harcourt port are closing down shop as a direct result of the actions of the Rivers State government for not allowing port workers and other stakeholders to work.

He said that the action has a direct implication on the Nigerian economy and is a clear threat to the employment and job security of port workers, including dockworkers and employees of shipping companies.

“As direct consequences of governor Wike’s action, some terminal operators have closed down their operations till further notice, leading to loss of jobs by Nigerians and dock workers,” he stated.

The union recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari in his first address to the country on the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown of some states specifically directed that the ports should remain open to operation for essential services/duty.

He said the attention of the public should be drawn to the fact that littoral states like Lagos, Delta, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Cross River etc, all allow maritime operations without the harassment of workers whose services are essential to the functions of the nation’s economy.

“The action of governor Wike is at variance with the intention of the Federal Government on job creation because if the ports are not operational it will definitely affect the operations of oil platforms and other maritime-related operations and consequently, induce many job losses. This we must not be allowed to thrive.

“Consequent to the above, we call on President Buhari, the Honourable Minister of Transport, Mr Chibuike Amaechi Rotimi, and other well-meaning Nigerians to prevail on Governor Wike to immediately release our members – dock workers and others who were arrested and their staff bus impounded on Saturday 9th May 2020 while on their way home having rounded up the day’s work.

“This is because the port is the gateway to the nation’s economy and its closure may adversely affect revenue accruable to the Federal Government from the sector and spell doom to our ailing economy especially in the face of dwindling world crude oil price.

“We wish to appreciate all port operators and our members for coming out at this critical time to work and keep our nation’s economy flying. We also wish to commend the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces for keeping faith with the Nigerian people at this most auspicious of times,” the statement read.