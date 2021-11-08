By Bimbola Oyesola

Members of the Maritime Workers Union have been charged to go out and take the COVID-19 Vaccine to protect them from the complication inherent with the pandemic.

According to the union, COVID–19 vaccination offers a way to transit out of the pandemic and restore society to normalcy.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

The union in a statement by its President General, Adewale Adeyanju noted that in spite of the seeming grimness of the situation, scientific research fortunately gave rise to the production of vaccines which are 94 – 95% effective, and these figures have proven true in clinical and trial studies of those at high risk and the elderly.

“Unfortunately, a lot of people question the efficacy of the vaccines which has resulted in a negative public opinion on the efficiency of administering it – the vaccines,” he said.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

He stated that nothing is more far from the truth as scientific based reports from world class and reliable sources indicate that the vaccine is safe for use.

According to him, “To affirm our trust in the efficacy of the vaccine the entire leadership of the Union have been vaccinated and have not experienced any negative effect as a result of taking the vaccine.

“We are therefore persuaded that the vaccines are safe for use, and in this wise, we urge that every worker make himself and or herself available for vaccination as this is the sure way to stem the spread of the pandemic.

The MWUN President General recalled that since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic as declared by the World Health Organization (WHO) in March 2020, the disease has claimed over 3 million lives globally, with over 114 million cases being confirmed by laboratory tests (March 2021).

“This numbers translates into hundred of thousands of people in the Nigeria context as the pandemic has impacted almost every facet of life, causing global economies to stall, changing the way we work and affecting our relationship with people and family and stretching health care systems to the limit,” he stated.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .