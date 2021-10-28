By Bimbola Oyesola

Organised labour in the maritime sector, yesterday, urged workers in the industry to take the COVID-19 vaccine, assuring it was safe and effective.

The union, under the umbrella of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), said COVID–19 vaccination offers a way to transit out of the pandemic and restore society to normalcy.

The union, in a statement by its President General, Adewale Adeyanju, said in spite of the seeming grimness of the situation, scientific research fortunately gave rise to the production of vaccines which are 94 to 95 percent effective, and these figures have proven true in clinical and trial studies of those at high risk and the elderly.

“Unfortunately, a lot of people are questioning the efficacy of the vaccines which has resulted in a negative public opinion on its efficiency.”

He said nothing was farther from the truth as scientific based reports from world class and reliable sources confirmed the vaccine safe for use.

“To affirm our trust in the efficacy of the vaccine, the leaders of the union have been vaccinated and have not experienced any negative effect. We are, therefore, persuaded that the vaccines are safe for use, and in this wise, we urge every worker to make himself or herself available for vaccination as this is the sure way to stem the spread of the pandemic.

The MWUN president general recalled that since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in March 2020, the disease has claimed over three million lives globally, with over 114 million cases confirmed by laboratory tests (March 2021).

“This numbers translate into hundred of thousands of people in the Nigeria context as the pandemic has impacted almost every facet of life, causing global economies to stall, changing the way we work and affecting our relationship with people and family and stretching health care systems to the limit,” he said.

