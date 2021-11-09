From Ben Dunno, Warri

Contrary to speculations that Nigeria Maritime University (NMU), Okerenkoko in Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State, has been shut down, following staff protest over alleged breaches in welfare provisions, including delay in allowance payments, the management reiterated that the institution was still open and focused.

Making this clarification in a statement made available to newsmen in Warri yesterday, the authority urged members of the public, especially its stakeholders to discountenance such reports as the institution never had any course to be shut down over the issue of staff welfare, particularly payment of workers allowances.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

In a statement signed by its Registrar, Dr Alfred Mulade, the management reaffirmed its commitments to take the institution to a greater height in maritime education by ensuring high standards in all the fields offered to students in a conducive learning environment.

It also reassured of placing topmost priority on the wellbeing of its staff in line with the standards and policies of workers welfare based on the public service harmonised salary structures of the federal goverment under which the institution was established and duly recognised.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

The statement read in part: ‘The Management of Nigeria Maritime University, Okerenkoko, has received with shock and consternation of the fake news credited to emerald.com, an online blog, trending in social media platforms, presumably by disgruntled elements who have hijacked genuine concerns of staff to misinform the public of alleged shutdown of the university over staff welfare-related issues.

‘For the avoidance of doubt, the Nigeria Maritime University, Okerenkoko is not shut down; it remains operational, with full academic and administrative activities ongoing.

‘It is the resolve of Management of the university to strictly ensure that staff welfare is uppermost in its policy thrust, and constantly employ ways and means of ventilating available mechanisms in resolving labour matters, so as to avoid infiltration within the ranks of our responsible members of staff.

‘As a responsible Management, there can never be an end to improvement in staff welfare, especially considering the peculiar terrain and uniqueness of the university, and have constantly made several representations to Government, which are receiving positive attention.

‘Management therefore urges staff, students and our very supportive stakeholders to disregard this fake news, as the university never shut down for whatever reason.

‘Whilst we enjoined all staff to continue to go about their normal duties, they are however reminded that the Federal Government Policy of NO WORK NO PAY is in force in the university.’

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .