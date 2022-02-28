By Bimbola Oyesola , [email protected]

Barring last-minute intervention from the Federal Government, the Maritime Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MWUN), at the weekend, decided to commence industrial action from March 1.

President-general of the union, Adewale Adeyemi, speaking after the union’s meeting with the executive secretary/CEO of Nigerian Shippers’ Council, Emmanuel Jime, in Lagos, said the industrial action, which will lead to disruption of port activities, is to protest the refusal of international oil companies (IOCs) to allow approved stevedoring companies access to their platforms to commence operations, and denying registered dockworkers and stevedoring companies access to operate on platforms as required by law.

According to the labour leader, it is inconceivable that the IOCs, despite the intervention by the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, have refused to appoint stevedoring companies and accredited dockworkers to work on oil platforms.

He said, “The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria of today is a union that has this country in its heart; Nigeria first before any other thing. We believe in this country, it may not be better now, but we have belief that it is going to be better when all of us put our heads together.

“What we believe as a union is sincerity of purpose coming from the employer of labour and that of the union. We believe in working hand in hand with each other. If the employers of labour are not there, the workers are not there, then who are you protecting? So, we always weigh options before we declare trade dispute against any erring employer of labour.

“The law of this great country must be respected. Stevedoring contractor is a job that is regulated by law. It is backed by law and over the years, the stevedoring contractors have been operating on offshore and on board the vessels and the IOCs have no regard for the law of this great country.”

Adewale said the union has given the leadership mandate that the strike must commence, “The strike is imminent. This is a way of telling the whole world that the IOCs are not bigger than this great country. Why are they not allowing stevedoring contractors to come in if they do not have skeleton in their cupboards? They are hiding some many things from Nigeria. So, come on next week, we are not shifting ground on this issue.”

Jime, however, appealed to the union to suspend the planned industrial action, to allow him time to escalate the grievances of the union to higher quarters.

He said: “I can’t claim to know what has transpired in the past except in what I’ve read in the book, particularly as to why is it that they are finding it difficult to comply with what obviously is the law of the land.

“So, since I am also answerable to people high up. I thought my intervention with you would give me the latitude that enables me to take this matter forward because obviously I can’t claim to be in the position to provide the solution. I can only escalate but escalate it in a clear picture in case somebody somewhere is not aware of the danger that is looming.”

He stated that it would be his first time intervening in the matter.

The MWUN president assured the NSC boss that he would table the request before the union’s Central Working Committee who can give the mandate for the reversal or the suspension of the action.