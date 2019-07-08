Bimbola Oyesola, Geneva, Switzerland

Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) has tasked international oil companies (IOCS), the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) and others to ensure that the crises in the sector are resolved amicably.

This is even as the leadership of the union at the weekend announced the suspension of the industrial action initiated upon the non-payment of outstanding of dockworkers by the IOCs.

The union had on Wednesday, after the expiration of two-week ultimatum, embarked on a nationwide strike that disrupted all port activities.

President-general​​​​ of the union, Comrade Adewale Adeyanju, said the union suspended the strike due to intervention from major stakeholders in the sector.

He said, “However, arising from the intervention of the permanent secretaries, Federal Ministries of Transportation, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, some notable stakeholders, especially the managing director of NPA Ms. Hadiza Bala Usman, and her management team, whose two weeks ultimatum to the IOCS on the same issue expires on Monday, July 8, 2019, to recognise the government-appointed stevedores and pay the dockworkers their outstanding wages/salaries, the managements of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Peterside Dakuku, Nigerian Shippers Council, Dr Hassan Bello, and Seaport Terminal Operators Association of Nigeria (STOAN), Princess Vicky Haastrup, we have decided to suspend the strike pending the outcome of the meeting scheduled to take place next week between the managements of NPA, NIMASA, NSC, NNPC and the IOCS with the leadership of Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria.”

He also noted that the union had concerns that some major stakeholders in the industry who are not in any way involved on why the union embarked on a strike action are adversely affected in their operations.

He commended the cooperation of other sister unions, namely, COMTUA, Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents, NAGAFF and all members of MWUN for their support/solidarity while the strike lasted.

“We wish to thank you all for the solid support/solidarity given to the union for the past few days we have embarked on a strike against the management of the IOCs who have taken delight in breaking Nigerian laws with impunity and also denied us (the dockworkers) payment of salaries/wages for the past one year,” he said.

Adeyanju equally mentioned the timely intervention of the leadership of Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), led by Dr. Ayuba Wabba, towards suspension of the strike.

The NLC had written the Ministry of Transportation to intervene in the crisis.

The NLC letter, signed by Comrade Ayuba Wabba, had reasoned that the strike could have been easily averted if steps were taken to diligently engage the issues raised by the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria.

Wabba stated that, “In order to avoid further escalation of this industrial dispute and in the interest of peace and harmony, we urge your office to intervene expeditiously in this matter. We expect a meeting between your office, MWUN leadership, and relevant stakeholders involved in this issue in order to resolve this matter and move the maritime industry forward.”