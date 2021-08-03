1xBet continues to extend its collaborations with the most famous people in Africa and all around the globe. The partnership signed on the 7th of July with Mark Angel, one of the most successful comedians in Nigeria, highlights the company’s focus on building solid relationships.

Not only that Mark is one of Africa’s best comedians right now, but he’s the holder of several remarkable achievements. For example, his Facebook page has more than 17 million followers, and his YouTube account was the first channel in Africa to reach one million subscribers.

Mark Angel will be 1xBet’s ambassador for one year, according to the contract. The partnership between the two sides came naturally, as both enjoy success and popularity in their fields of work. Furthermore, Mark Angel’s success story is exactly what 1xBet wants to promote and empower its customers to reach their goals.

The collaboration with Mark Angel will bring plenty of surprises to 1xBet customers and the comedian’s fans. Besides the various social media activities, fans will meet Mark at several brand events during the one year of partnership. Also, 1xBet plans to produce TV commercials and multiple forms of outdoor advertising with Mark.

1xBet’s representative quote:

“We’re delighted to collaborate with one of the most popular comedians in Africa. The partnership further cements our bookmaker focus on Nigeria and all of Africa, while providing the perfect opportunity to reach more people. Mark’s incredible following on social media and other channels makes him an exceptional partner to share the company’s beliefs, views, and goals.”

Mark Angel:

“When 1xBet contacted me, I knew right front the start it’s going to be an awesome collaboration. I was familiar with the brand and their exceptional work in Africa, so representing the bookmaker for my fellow Nigerians makes me proud. My fans in Nigeria and all across Africa will know 1xBet is a reliable partner. So, I’m excited to start working together with the bookmaker and deliver numerous surprises to Nigerians.”

1xBet delivers competitive odds on numerous sporting events around the globe. Both live betting and pre-match wagers can be placed with plenty of betting markets to choose from and win. These are just a few of the reasons the best celebrities in Nigeria such as Mark Angel collaborate with the bookmaker.

