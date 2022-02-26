FCT Hardrockers on Friday crushed Niger Potters basketball club of Minna 87-45 to maintain their position at the top of Group 2 in the ongoing Mark ‘D’ Ball Men’s basketball championship in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the result meant that the FCT Hardrockers extended their winning run to five games in the competition with 11 points from six games played so far.

The table-toppers performance at the tournament had been nothing short of remarkable, including their stunning victories against two league giants – Nigeria Customs and Kwara Falcons.

Those results ignited hopes of another exhilarating performance by the FCT-based clubside against a young and inexperienced Niger Potters, and that never looked in doubt.

They wasted no time in taking the lead, with the usual suspects John Idoga and Favour Adama turning in a classy display in each quarter.

The FCT boys took the game 23-13, 22-12, 21-8, 21-12 for a massive 42 point lead at the end of one-sided encounter.

Both Idoga and Adama produced a combined total of 37 points for FCT Hardrockers, which included 13 rebounds, six assists and seven turnovers to their credit.

Idoko Negedu was also not left out of the action as he scored 12 points, including four rebounds, three assists and three turnovers.

Peace Godwin was the standout performer for the Minna-based clubside with 18 points, including three rebounds and eight turnovers.

However, his efforts were not enough to see his side pose any serious challenge against a youthful and more energetic FCT Hardrockers team as they were outdunked 87-45.

The result meant that Niger Potters with seven points and only one win so far in the competition remained deeply rooted at the bottom of the table.

“I want to first of all thank God and the FCT Sports Council for giving us the opportunity to work.

“The kids have been with me in camp since last year and hardwork doesn’t know age limit.

“Indeed, hardwork is what has taken us up to this point.

“However, I am surprised too because I actually came here to just participate and give the guys an opportunity to play.

“But all of a sudden, I see the boys are now as good as winning the competition,” an excited Emmanuel Odah, Coach of FCT Hardrockers said.

NAN also reports that other results of Matchday six saw Nigeria Customs defeat Suleja Bulldogs 90-69 to maintain their second position in the eight-team log, also with 11 points.

Suleja Bulldogs with nine points remain on the fourth spot on the log.

Also, Kwara Falcons beat Civil Defenders 68-57 to maintain their third spot with 11 points, while the NSCDC clubside with eight points remained on fifth position.

Plateau Peaks with eight points recorded their second win of the tournament, beating Warri based-clubside CAMAC 75-60 to hold on to the sixth position.

CAMAC with seven points after only one win so far, retained their seventh position on the log.

The three-month long championship which resumed on Sunday with the Phase 1, Group 2 round of games is expected to end on Saturday.

Five teams will qualify from the eight-team group for the Round of 16.

They will join the likes of Mo’ Heat, Gombe Bulls, Hot Coal Ballers, Nile University Spartans and APA Flames who have already qualified from Phase 1 Group 1.

Phase 1 Group 2 standings after matchday six

S/N TEAM P W L GF GA PTS GD

1. FCT Hardrockers 6 5 1 493 409 11 +84

2. Nigeria Customs 6 5 1 509 414 11 +95

3. Kwara Falcons 6 5 1 437 365 11 +70

4. Suleja Bulldogs 6 3 3 480 444 9 – 36

5. Civil Defenders 6 2 4 378 415 8 -37

6. Plateau Peaks 6 2 4 409 415 8 -6

7. CAMAC 6 1 5 400 455 6 -55

8. Niger Potters 6 1 5 338 479 6 – 92

(NAN)