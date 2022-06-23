The initiator and Chief Executive Officer of Mark D Ball Basketball Championships, Mr. Igoche Mark has thanked all those who contributed in different ways towards a hugely successful 10th edition of the championship, and the first one to be held in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Mark, who personally issued the thank you message, in a statement he signed on behalf the organisers of the 2022 Mark D Ball Basketball Championship, said the success achieved in this year’s championships which saw a total of 24 elite men’s teams and 16 women’s teams compete for honours, testifies to the irreversible fact that the new era of the nation’s domestic basketball, as enunciated by his pet project, the new face of Nigeria’s Basketball is well underway and fully on course to achieving greatness.

Mark also reserved praise for the Ministry of Youth and Sports; officials of the federation, referees, technical officials, club owners, security operatives, coaches, players, and the media for their unflinching, unwavering, and professional support throughout the period of the championships.

Mark ended the statement by pledging his absolute loyalty to all facets of the slam and dunk game, in Nigeria; with the promise to invest more resources and time, with a view to engendering a rancour free NBBF, promoting unity amongst all stakeholders, sponsors and lovers of the Nigerian game, and doing more to give raw talents identified in the championships, and anywhere in the country, the lift they desire to attain stardom.

