The eight teams that progressed from Round of 16 phase of the 2022 Mark D Ball Men’s Basketball Championships have all arrived in Abuja ahead of the eagerly anticipated Elite Eight championship which starts today.

The eight teams arrived alongside the technical officials that have been mobilised to ensure the smooth and hitch free tournament.

The eight elite teams will from today Jump Balls at the Indoor Sports Hall, located in Package B of the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, showcase intense rivalry and the best of elite domestic basketball as never seen in Nigeria, since 2017.

All eyes will be on Nigeria Customs, who are on paper, the favourites to overcome Delta Force of Asaba, in Game 1 of Matchday 1.

Victory for the Customs will put them on course to emulate their ladies who won the women’s edition.

In other Day-1 games, Gombe Bulls will sweat it out with Kwara Falcons of Ilorin while the only team with a 100% win record so far in the competition, Mo Heat, will clash with the youngsters of FCT Hard Rockers, in a mouth watering Abuja derby.

Underdogs, Hot Coal Ballers of Abuja will then have to battle the odds, when taking on giants, Kano Pillars, in the last game of matchday 1.

