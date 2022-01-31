From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Ex-players Mark Igoche and Osita Nwachukwu have emerged as president and vice president of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), respectively, in line with the directive by the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Igoche, North Central representatives, and Nwachukwu, representing the South East, polled 11 votes to emerge winners in an election that took place at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja in the early hours of Monday.

Other zonal representatives are Mohammed Lawal Na’Allah (North West), Ibrahim Gimba (North East), Kingsley Aigbonaga (South-South) and Josiah Amedu (South West).

In his acceptance speech, after the swearing-in ceremony, the newly-elected NBBF President described his emergence as the new dawn for the game of basketball in Nigeria.

He added that he is happy that stakeholders rejected the attempt to impose those who will run the affairs of the federation while appealing for all concerned stakeholders to unite and build the game.

‘I say thank you to every basketball stakeholder that made it possible for me to emerge as the President of NBBF. It is a new dawn and beginning of greater things to move the game forward in Nigeria.

‘For me, it is exciting because, for the first time, stakeholders came together to take the bull by the horn, they have resisted every attempt of imposition. This is time to build the game of basketball. I want all to come together and join in building basketball,’ Mark started.

The chairman of the electoral committee, Suleman Muhammed, and vice-chairman of the FCT Basketball Association said he was pleased that the election was free and fair in line with the sports ministry’s directive.

‘I am very happy to see that the election was conducted in line with Sports Ministry’s directive. The election was very free and fair,’ Muhammed stated.