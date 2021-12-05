From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Miffed by the dying domestic basketball leagues in the country, the Proprietor of Mark Mentors Basketball Club, Igoche Mark, has promised, to not only resurrect but also turn around the fortune of the league across Nigeria in 2022.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Kingsley Aigbonoga and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Sunday, Mark promised that the new phase of basketball movement will erase the abomination committed in the past years.

According to the statement; “we have concluded plans to make 2022 a year filled with numerous basketball championships, invitational tournaments in order to make up for dearth, deficit experienced during the reign of those who led basketball in Nigeria before now.

“In the coming days, the timetable will be made available to the public. The new phase of basketball movement is ready to erase the abomination committed in the last four years. Certainly, our domestic league will become an envy to many,” the statement read.

