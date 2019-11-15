What really constitutes the Hate Speech bill? Quoting The Cable news, ‘a person who uses, publishes, presents, produces, plays, provides, distributes and/or directs the performance of any material, written and or visual which is threatening, abusive or insulting or involves the use of threatening, abusive or insulting words or behavior commits an offence if such person intends thereby to stir up ethnic hatred, or having regard to all the circum- stances, ethnic hatred is likely to be stirred up against any person or persons from such an ethnic group in Nigeria’. ‘Section 4(2) of the bill also provides that any person found to have committed this offence shall be liable to life imprisonment and where the act causes any loss of life, the person shall be punished through death by hanging. Section 6(1) also provides certain other punishments as any person who knowingly utters words to incite feelings of contempt, hatred, hostility, violence or discrimination against any person, group or community on the basis of ethnicity or race, commits an offence and shall be liable on conviction be liable to imprisonment for a term not less than five years, or to a fine of not less than N10 million or both.’

The bill which provides for the establishment of a commission to be known as the Independent National Commission for the Prohibition of Hate Speeches, also states that not only an individual can be found guilty of the offence. Body of persons could also be found culpable. Where the body of persons is a corporate body, every director, trustee and other officers of that corporate body shall also be deemed to be guilty of that offence and where the body of persons is a firm, every partner of that firm shall also be deemed to be guilty of that offence.

From the foregoing, it stands to reason that Nigeria is getting into another phase that is antithetical to preservation of the individual freedom. The bill will eventually turn us into compliant, submissive and meek citizens. We would never be able to protest or protect our fundamental rights as such protest could be termed criminal.

Section 39 of the 1999 Constitution guarantees freedom of expression. Also Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights guarantees the freedom to hold opinion without interference and to seek, receive and impart information and ideas through any media and regardless of frontiers. Also Article 9 (1) of the African Charter on Hu- man and Peoples Rights also states that, ‘every individual shall have the right to receive information’ (2) ‘every individual shall have the right to express and disseminate his opinion…’ Nigeria is a signatory to these two charters. How do we then reconcile the constitution and the charters in the light of the coming hate speech law? Social commentators should simply go on long holidays. Opinion writers are endangered. Media organisations must also watch it as their publications could be termed hate speech.