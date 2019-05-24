Joe Effiong, Uyo

The former Senate President, Gen. David Mark (rtd)) and 160 golfers in Nigeria have indicated their interest to participate in a golf tournament in Uyo, to herald the second term swearing-in of Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State.

The tournament tagged “Udom Victory Tournament” which is billed to take place at Ibom Golf and Country Club, a part of Ibom Hotels, between Friday, May 24 and Saturday, May 25, 2019.

The captain of the club, Mr Usenobong Akpabio, told the press that “the arrival for this tournament is on 24th, while Saturday 25th is the tournament day proper.”

Akpabio said Ibom Golf and Country Club is the best golf course in Nigeria as well as West Africa, and thanked the state government for maintaining the facility religiously

“Let me say as far as fact cannot be controverted, this is the best golf course in this country; it is the best in West Africa and one of the best in Africa.

He expressed excitement over the “unprecedented” number of golfers from around the country who have registered for the event, adding that the number had exceeded the targeted figure.

“This tournament was billed for 100 golfers all over the country, but as we speak today, we have over 160 golfers who have registered and we have closed the registration, …it is unprecedented.”

Akpabio, who hinted that there were trophies and prizes up for grab by the winners of the competition, added that there was also a trophy to be presented to the governor for his stride in the development of golf in the state.

We have plenty of prices that people are going to win, but we have one big important trophy, that trophy is going to be given to His Excellency the Governor, for his uncompromising stance in the development of golf.”

He encouraged all the government officials including appointees to play golf as the government has done enough keep the facility on proper maintenance

He mentioned that aside from the former Senate President, the former governor of Osun State, Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola and many other dignitaries would also grace the tournament.