The market capitalisation of equities listed on the Nigerian Exchange Ltd., (NGX) appreciated by 0.19 per cent to close at N25.59 trillion on Tuesday.

This was the NGX All-Share Index also appreciated by 0.19 per cent to close the day’s trading at 47,482.73 basis points from the 47.394.53 recorded on Monday.

Accordingly, investors gained N47.53 billion in value as market capitalisation increased to N25.59 trillion from N25.54 trillion on Monday.

The increase was impacted by gains recorded in medium and large capitalised stocks, amongst which are; SEPLAT, MTNN, Zenith Bank Dangote Cement Dangote Cement and Guaranty Trust Bank Holding Company (GTco).

As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was positive as 15 stocks recorded price appreciation while 31 depreciated in price.

SEPLAT Plc recorded the highest price gain of N85.9, representing 9.99 per cent to close at N945.80, while Royal Exchange followed with a gain of 13k with an increase of 9.49 per cent to close at N1.50 per share.

Courtville Business Solutions Plc went up

0.05 , representing 9.09 per cent to close at 60k per share.Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc appreciated one kobo with 4.55 per cent to close at 23k per share. First City Monument Bank (FCMB) also added 10k, representing 3.23 per cent to close at N3.20 per share.

On the other hand, Cutix Plc led the losers’ chart by 10 per cent, gaining 27k to close at N2.43kobo per share, while Learn Africa Plc followed with a decline of 9.96 per cent, loosing 26k to close at N2.35 per share.

GSPEC Plc shed 8.35 per cent to loose 41k, closing at N3.78 per share, while Caverton Plc declined by 9.68 per cent, dropping 15kobo to close at N1.40 per share.

Also, R.T Briscoe Plc shed 9.41 per cent with a decline of eight kobo to close at 77kobo per share. On the activity chart, the total volume of trades rose by 11.24 per cent to 370.543 million units, valued at N7.853 billion exchanged in 6,045 deals.