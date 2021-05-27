By Merit Ibe

The Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) has enjoined Nigerians to join in the investment promotion drive of the commission.

Executive Secretary/CEO of the commission, Yewande Sadiku, who made the plea, assured that her organization would continue to be in the forefront of agencies of government following due process, diligence and transparency.

Speaking at a Media parley, the CEO argued that with abundance natural resources and other potentials Nigeria is blessed with, the country should be investment destination for businessmen and women across the globe.

Answering a question on the effects of insecurity on investment, Yewande, said every country has its share of security challenges stressing that Nigerians should be mindful of the kind of image they create for their country in the overall interest of all.

According to her, such will either attract or discourage investors from coming to Nigeria.

She disclosed that Nigeria is greatly blessed in mineral resources, tourism attractions and other resources that could attract Foreign Direct Investment, adding that the Book of States 2020 was produced by NIPC in partnership with the Nigeria Governors’ Forum to showcase the abundance of investment opportunities in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Yewande explained that the Book could be likened to a building block in the Commission’s efforts at supporting states in investment promotion adding that NIPC will not relent in showcasing what Nigeria has for would be investors.

On why NIPC is passionate about data, the CEO said “if you don’t have data, you cannot advise government appropriately on how to attract investment”

The media parley also witnessed the First Quarter 2021 Pioneer Status Incentive Report presented by Assistant Director, Incentives Administration Division, Uchenna Okonkwo.

Presenting the First Quarter 2021 Mandatory Disclosures, Pursuant to Freedom of Information Act at the Media parley, Head Corporate Services, Sabo Isiaku said NIPC has proved beyond doubt that it is a transparent agency of government by ensuring that all its activities are made public, including procurement records.

“We are also open with our nominal roll; you can easily see the background of all our staff, their dates of birth, states and other details. We generate incomes through some of our services and we are transparent about it. We are transparent with our income and expenditure,” said Sabo.

The Director, Department of Strategic Communications, Emeka Offor while making his presentation on Understanding NIPC’S Report of Investment Announcements said the Commission started publishing it since 2016, adding “we publish six days a week.”

On the reason for announcements, Offor explained that it is to showcase Nigeria as an investment destination and to also showcase investment testimonials. He added that investment announcements would also encourage healthy competition among states.

Offor said that every state in Nigeria has investment opportunities in at least 10 areas which include mining, oil and gas agriculture, tourism, power and others.