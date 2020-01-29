Lukman Olabiyi, Job Osazuwa

One of the Balogun Market leaders, Chibike Okeke, has faulted the claim of the Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, that the fire outbreak in the market was caused by fuel stored inappropriately in one of the stores.

Balogun market located on Lagos Island is currently on fire. The fire outbreak was alleged to have started from Anambra Plaza on Martins Street in the market and spread to about six other buildings in the area.

Okeke while reacting to the alleged claim by LASEMA boss on the incident, said nobody could currently ascertain the cause of the inferno, adding that the government official’s claim was only based on mere assumption.

Oke-Osanyintolu, had disclosed that seven buildings were affected by the inferno.

It was gathered that the fire which started at Martins Street, beside Great Nigeria Limited, near Leventis Bus Stop, Lagos Island, further spread to adjoining buildings in the highly-congested area.

The DG/CEO said: “On arrival at the above scene, it was discovered that a four-storey plaza had been gutted by fire.

“The cause was identified as resulting from improperly-stored fuel. The fire had escalated to adjoining buildings totalling seven in number. But it is now being contained by the emergency responders comprising Lagos State Government Fire Service, the Federal Fire Service and NPA Fire Service.”

Out of the seven affected buildings, Oke-Osanyintolu disclosed that one had already collapsed.

He assured that all responders were on ground and progress was being made to put out the raging fire.

He urged traders and other members of the public to be calm.

Also, the spokesperson for the agency, Mr. Nosa Okunbor, said that the swift response of the LASEMA team and the cooperation of other responders prevented the inferno from causing more damage.