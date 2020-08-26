Market Leaders and Traders Association of Nigeria (MLTA) has commended Dangote Cement for staging the “Bag of Goodies Season 2 Promo” during this period of COVID-19 lockdown.

President of the Association, Mr. Christopher Okpalla, who spoke in Lagos, described the promo as a higher version of Corporate Social Responsibility that is worth emulating by other companies.

Okpalla said that the promo was capable of tackling the poverty menace in the lives of the winners. “There is a serious need to discourage poverty in Nigeria. If people are poor, they will be forced to go into crime, and you never can tell who will be their victim in the long run. I want other prominent Nigerians to emulate Dangote and invest their wealth in the country, instead of taking it abroad to keep in foreign banks. The money that will be lost when they leave this world. This will help alleviate poverty from Nigeria,” he added.

Specifically, he commended the company for using the promo as a form of palliative to ameliorate the challenges of the COVID-19 on consumers of Dangote Cement.

He stated: “It is accepted to me because it is attached to the term palliative. It is good. If Dangote is going to work out on a long-lasting promo to improve the lives of 21 million citizens through various prizes won, for me, it is a welcome development and we will give him all the support.