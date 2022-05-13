From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Mixed reactions have trailed the dissolution of Prince Charles Ikegwuonu -led caretaker committee leadership of Grain Seed Dealers Association (GSDA) and market, Obosi, Idemili North Local Government Area (LGA), Anambra State by governor Charles Soludo.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Soludo had through a statement signed by the Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Mr Obinna Ngonadi, dissolved all the caretaker leadership constituted for 30 markets in the state and two recently elected markets leaders under the administration of former governor Willie Obiano.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The government in the statement dated April 28, explained that the decision was aimed at revamping the markets, adding that new caretaker committees would be appointed to replace them respectively from May 12, 2022 till around March or May 2023 which it had planned to conduct elections.

Some stakeholders at GSDA welcomed the development, and prayed the governor to quickly fill the vacant offices for effective administration of their markets, while others kicked, and implored the government to retain the existing caretaker till next year it has slated to conduct an election.

An octogenarian, Mrs Josephine Obioma Chukwu and about 35 other stakeholders at a meeting held in the market, passed a confidence vote on Ikegwuonu led committee, arguing that their tenure should be extended to enable them complete what they described as their good works.