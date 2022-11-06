From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The appointment of caretaker committee executives in various markets in Anambra State has reportedly become an affair for the highest bidders.

President of Anambra State Market Amalgamated Traders Association (ASMATA), Chief Ikechukwu Ekwegbalu, has, therefore, petitioned Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, to probe the activities of the Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Dr. Obinna Ngonadi, whom he accused of collecting millions of naira from traders in exchange for market leadership.

Ekwegbalu, who pointed out the caretaker committee members of Onitsha Bridge Head Market, Mgbuka Old Motor Spare Parts, Nkpor, Ose Okwodu Market, Ogbaru Main Market, and Stationary Market, Woliwo , Onitsha as case studies alleged that various sums of monies ranging between N5 million, N3 million, N2 million, N1.5 million and N600,000 had been allegedly collected from traders by the Commissioner either to retain their leaders or appoint same as Caretaker committee members.

While calling on Governor Soludo to investigate his claims, Chief Ekwegbalu reminded the Governor that the action of the Commissioner was detrimental to the development of the market.

When contacted for comments, the Commissioner, Ngonadi denied all the allegations. Speaking through his Administrative Assistant, Chuka Okeke, he said did not demand or collect any money from anybody.

“I don’t know about that and I’ve never collected any money. It’s left for him to substantiate his claims but I think he is pursuing a personal agenda” the Commissioner said.