Controversies are trailing the construction of new shops at the Main Market, Human Face Line, Onitsha, Anambra State, as government stopped the on going work and marked the place for demolition.

Before the construction, there were divided opinions. While some shop owners agreed to reconstruct the wooden shops to avert any possible fire disaster, others were of the view that the new shops would block the park and cause obstruction when completed.

However, shop owners at Zone One of the market, last December, decided to reconstruct the place given the deplorable state of the wooden structures. They claimed their decision received the approval of government.

But, barely four days after work commenced on January 17, 2022, it was halted by the Anambra State Physical Planning Board (ANSPPB). Some traders had on January 15, 2022, took to the streets, protesting alleged plan by the leadership of the market to forcefully eject them from their shops, demolish same, to make way for construction of new ones to the determent of the traders.

Chairman of the market line, Chief Regius Madu, told Daily Sun: “We were invited by the State House of Assembly to know whether we are the real shop owners. They asked us whether we really wrote to the state government for approval for the rehabilitation of the existing shops. We said yes. They promised us to liaise with the executive arm to facilitate the approval of the project.

“We wrote to the state government to either allow us rehabilitate the place or it should do that because of the wooden structure existing for many years in that place due to fear of fire outbreak. And government has graciously approved the project but some unknown persons are trying to twist the truth.

“We want to state categorically that no new market is being constructed to replace the park. We unanimously agreed to rehabilitate our existing wooden shops to avert fire disaster. We don’t want to block the park but construct block walls that will not be prone to fire because we are selling clothing materials.

“All the shop owners met and agreed to rehabilitate the shops before we wrote to the government. We have over 112 shops in that place. There is no shop owner that is against the project. We are appealing to the government to hasten up and start the project and ensure that after the project the shop owners will retain their shops to continue to carry out their businesses.”

Yet, those against the project would not hear that. During their January 15 protest, they chanted war songs along the streets of Onitsha. They carried placards bearing different inscriptions. They rejected any form of intimidation: “Conscienceless people want to take over our shops by force.” They also called on Governor Willie Obiano to come to their rescue.

Three of the protesters, Anayo Ekulie, Nwakamma Ruben, and Florence Okpaleke, said their problem started few weeks ago. They alleged they were approached by the leadership of the market to vacate their shops to give way for construction of new stalls or risk being ejected. They further begged the governor to wade into the crisis and avoid further destruction of properties, breakdown of law and order and possible bloodshed.

The construction of the stalls started during the four-day sit-at-home due to the court cases of leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu. Some traders, who came to market on January 20, 2022, were reportedly turned back due to the then on going construction of shops.

However, on January 21, a combined team of the ANSPPB enforcement team and the joint task force of Army, Police, OCHA Brigade and others stopped work at the site, sealed the place and marked it for demolition.

Leader of the enforcement team and chairman of ANSPPB, Chief Chukwunweike Maduekwe, warned the developer to stop further action and pull down the already erected structure.

He stated that the area was a motor park for the market and wondered why the developer would engage in such activity without the interest of the market and traders at heart.

He urged the developer to always seek for and obtain building permits before they commencing building of structures. He warned that any development without approval would be pulled down.

Chairman, Onitsha North Local Government, Patrick Agha Mba, said: “Main Market is the mother market in South East. Whatever happens here affects everybody. I have outlets here so we want it to be the best. I thank the government for this action and believe that proper thing should be done for the safety of the traders.”

Chairman, Main Market Association (MMA), Kenneth Onyeka, reacted: “I am not part of the building of the shops. Traders in the Human Face Line said they wanted to reconstruct their wooden shops. They got approval from government and brought in a developer.

“They signed MoU with the developer that after constructing the shops they will still retain their shop positions. They came to me as the chairman and I signed as a witness to the agreement.

“The building did not block the park as alleged. I even expanded the park to accommodate more vehicles. I am appealing to government to consider the plights of the traders to allow the developer to finish up the building to reduce hardship and suffering of the shop owners.”