From Charity Nwakaudu

Pedestrian bridges at strategic points are supposed to assist pedestrians to cross busy highways. These bridges like others in the major cities in the country have been converted into business centres in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Traders now men use them to display their wares. The efforts of the evacuation task force notwithstanding, these still carry out their illegal activities under the bridges. The task force is made up of Immigration, civil defence corps, VIO, road safety corps, police and the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB).

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

These activities take place especially in early hours and the evenings when the task force would have closed for the day. Some traders blamed their action on lack of financial ability to rent a shop in places approved by government. Items usually displayed include clothes, shoes, jewelleries, phones, beads, household appliances and food items.

In Gwarimpa, Galadima and Kubwa NNPC junction, traders fill almost every space, including the stairs of the ever-busy bridges, while pedestrians struggle for passage. Under the bridges are not left out as POS operators, food vendors and others compete for the little space there.

The fear of task force is the beginning of wisdom for the pedestrian bridge traders. They are always at alert and any shout of “task force” can cause commotion among them. Some confessed that their wares are relatively cheaper when compared to similar items in shops.

They do not pay for the space they occupy to display their wares. A trader at NICON Junction, John Imo, said: “I sell skirts but most of my neighbours don’t really know where my shop is. I will just hang my travellers bag and leave the house very early, so that I can get to the bridge before workers start passing. I sell from early hours till 9am because of task force. I then wait till the evening hours for the main sales.”

“Business is really booming here. Most of these pedestrians prefer buying from us. They say we sell cheaper than those in shops. It is also very risky. Any time we are intercepted by the task force, many people get injured.

Sani Joe sells shoes on the Gwarinpa pedestrian bridge: “It is easier to start business here. You don’t need to seek fund for rent which is very high in Abuja. And because we sell at a cheaper rate, that is why people come from far and near to buy our goods.”

Dominic Adah patronises them: “Traders selling goods here are helping us. Their wares are cheap when compared to what is obtainable in the markets. What is sold for N4,000 in the market, you can get it here for N1,500.”

Another buyer, Joy Nkem, testified: “I enjoy patronising them due to their low prices. But

when task force men are chasing them, because of the struggle to evade arrest, they may fall from the bridge and eventually sustain injuries or even die. They also obstruct free flow of pedestrians who use the bridge.”

Susan Henry, a civil servant and mother of three said: “Government to always ensure that footbridges serve only the purpose they are designed. To ensure this, appropriate government agencies should not hesitate to disperse traders as soon as they begin to gather on footbridges.”

A trader at NNPC Junction, Kubwa, did not want his name mentioned: “It will be difficult to stop them (traders). Some of them have people in the task force, who are giving them update. All you need to do is to be settling them and you will be getting information before they get to your place.

“Apart from the risks attached, I can say this is the best place to do business. You sell and collect your money easily. No credit because you don’t have any shop. Though, some people still give credit but, as for me, no way.”

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .