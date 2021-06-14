By Chinwendu Obienyi

Nigeria needs to stop borrowing and instead focus on accessing the capital market to raise more funds rather than plunging the nation into further debt. This was the view of capital market operators after President Muhammadu Buhari’s address to the nation at the weekend.

President Buhari had said his administration was addressing the twin underlying drivers of insecurity namely poverty and youth unemployment and added that interventions led by Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) driving economic growth over the past 6 years were targeted mostly to the agricultural, services, infrastructure, power and health care sectors of the economy.

He noted that the Economic Sustainability Plan – the FG’s rebound plan for the COVID-19 pandemic developed in 2020 is currently being executed. The plan, according to him, is primarily focused on the non-oil sec- tor, which has recorded phenomenal growth contributing over 90 per cent to the GDP growth in Q1 2021.

“Though marginal, we have recorded GDP growth over two quarters; Q2 2020 and Q1 2021. This is evidence of a successful execution of the ESP by the Federal Government. My vision of pulling 100 million poor Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years has been put into action and can be seen in the National Social Investment Programme, a first in Africa and one of the largest in the world where over 32.6 million beneficiaries are taking part.