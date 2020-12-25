From Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has called on the residents to observe strict compliance with the COVID-19 guidelines.

The residents were also charged on the need to give maximum support to the government for the betterment of the general populace.

Oyetola who stared this through his Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Honourable Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, at a market rally held at Ota-Efun Central Market Osogbo, explained that the programme was to sensitise the people on COVID-19 and intimate the good work of the current administration.

“This event is one of the many programmes to this administration designed under our civic engagement framework to involve and engage every stratum of the society in the governmental processes,” he said.

“As our government is widely known to be people – centred, we can’t afford to allow another wake of COVID-19 spread to become a spectre prompting us as a people without making use of our existing engagement frameworks to orientate and engage our people on the necessary information they need to be availed with in the efforts to curtail the spread.

“The people is the central focus of this administration as this is why our government is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring aggressive turnaround in the critical sectors of our economy such as health, infrastructure, education, commerce and human capacity building among others.

“We have a strong conviction as a government that more value added policies and programmes will be executed for the general wellbeing of the citizenry,” he added.

In his remarks, the Baale of Ota-Efun, Chief Tijani Olatunde, commended the governor on his inclusive governance as well as his amazing performance in office.

He specifically commended Oyetola for his massive intervention in the health sector, leading to the upgrade of many health facilities across the state.

While calling for support for the market women in terms of empowerment, he also appealed to the government to embark on more value-added programmes that will make life better for the people.

The Iyaloja General State of Osun, Alhaja Awawu Oyebamiji, corroborated the governor on the need for the market women to observe the COVID-19 directives.

He noted that the institution of Iyalojas would not take it lightly with anyone who flouts the CIVID-19 guidelines.

While acknowledging the general performance of the governor in administration of the state which has set Osun on the track of socioeconomic stability, she promised that the institution of Iyalojas would be playing a vital role in the advocacy and enlightenment to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The APC State Women Leader, Alhaja Kudirat Fakokunde, who explained to the market women the threat posed by the COVID-19, stressed the necessity for all to take responsibility in the containment of its spread.