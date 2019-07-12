Teachers, market women, pensioners, youths, religious leaders and other groups stormed the Museum Ground, Kings Square, in Benin City, yesterday to express support for the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration.

Representatives of the various groups said the solidarity march was embarked upon to tell Nigerians how much impact the Obaseki administration has made in their lives.

They expressed appreciation to the governor and his team for prioritising their wellbeing with the regular payment of workers’ salaries, pension, revamp of public schools, health centres and other people-centric programmes and policies.

Chairman of the National Youth Council, Osahon Obasuyi, thanked the governor for the work being done in the state.

“We have EdoJobs, Edo Production Centre, Edo Innovative Hub and the Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation (Edo-BEST) programme.

“The governor is delivering the dividends of democracy to the people of the state and on August 12, the Edo chapter of the National Youth Council of Nigeria will decorate him as a performing governor,” he said.

He said the governor deserves a second term to enable him consolidate on his achievements.

Market Women leader, Blacky Omorogbe, hailed the former governor Adams Oshiomhole for giving a good successor who has continued to transform all sectors of the state.

“Oshiomhole assured us that Obaseki will deliver the dividends of democracy to us, and today, Obaseki has not disappointed us,” she said.

Christian Association of Nigeria Secretary, Humphrey Best Iriabe, said Christians are behind the governor-led administration and support his re-election bid in 2020.

“Obaseki is a man with a knack for excellence and has a consummate passion to work for the people and develop Edo State.

“We will support him to prevail just as Nehemiah in the bible prevailed. Do not be distracted as the God-servant governor,” he said.

Benin Central Mosque Chief Imam, Fatai Enabulele, said since the emergence of Obaseki, he has shown respect for both young and old, adding that the governor has shown commitment to all people regardless of faith and creed.