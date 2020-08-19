Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Groups of market women, youths and non-indigenes on Wednesday in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital kicked against the majority verdict of the Bayelsa Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal which nullified the election of Governor Douye Diri and ordered for a fresh election within 90 days based on a petition filed by the Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party(ANDP)

The aggrieved groups carrying placards with inscriptions “We say no to sponsored verdict” “ Nembe people reject disruption of governance in Bayelsa” “ We Nembe people cannot be deceived again” “ On Douye Diri we stand in Ogbia” ”Tribunal verdict is evil” in a press conference urged the governor to immediately proceed to the Appeal court to upturn the verdict.

According to them they have confidence in the Court of Appeal to quash the verdict of the tribunal and ensure political stability and accelerated development of the state.

They expressed sadness that the tribunal verdict is an attempt to disrupt the on-going progressive policies of the present administration on prompt payment of workers salary, pension payment and developmental projects.

The Director- General of Unified Non- Indigene Association and Ohaneze Youth Wing coordinator, South, South, Chief Chinedu Arthur called on the petitioners at the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal to shun divisive and pull him down syndrome which is generating tension and fuelling insecurity in the state.

“These people should allow Governor Douye Diri to be focused and continue what he has started in the state. We are groups of businessmen in the state and we need political stability and security for businesses to thrive. We call on those against the Governor no matter how highly placed to sheath their swords and allow proper development in the state”

Mrs Beredugo Ereboh speaking on behalf of the market women association said they would not allowed Governor Douye Diri to be intimidated.

“We are here to speak on the tribunal verdict against our miracle governor. We the market women association are saying no to that judgment because the governor is doing very well. We are happy with the governor because he has created a peaceful atmosphere for business to thrive. Pensioners are being their pensions. Salaries are being paid as at when due so we the market women association are standing with Douye Diri. We would not allow anybody including the Federal Government to intimidate him.”

Comrade Jacob Kenneth speaking on behalf of National Association of Nigerian Students(NANS, Bayelsa) said the student body totally condemn and reject the verdict of the Election Petition Tribunal because Governor Douye Diri is doing wel.

“As students we believe in his educational policy. And we believe that the present administration has come to salvage the plight of the Nigerian Students in Bayelsa State. We call on the judiciary that the Nigerian Students say no to the tribunal actions and we declare our support for the Governor.”