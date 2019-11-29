Louis Ibah

The Nigerian Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers(NALPGAM) has distributed about 10,000 pieces of six kilogramme of cylinders with burners to users as part of efforts to deepen cooking gas penetration, its President, Mr. Nosa Ogieva-Okunbor, has said.

He stated this at the group’s South West Zone Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) sensitisation and awareness campaign in Ikorodu, Lagos, yesterday. Ogieva-Okunbor said the campaign had become necessary given the safety concerns raised by some Nigerians as reasons for not cooking with LPG.

He said the use of other sources of fuel for homes, like charcoal and firewood had impacted the environment negatively, and that it was necessary to get more homes to use cooking gas to mitigate the effect of deforestation on the environment.

He said at the awerness campaign, marketers had demonstrated to customers the best way to use cooking gas; the safety precautions in handling cylinders, checks for leakages and cylinder maintenance.

“We have given out 10,000 cylinders free of charge in seven states and we are still going to other states. We cannot be blessed with LPG in Nigeria and our citizens, particularly our women are suffering .NALPGAM is committed to taking cooking gas into every household, “Ogieva – Okunbor said.