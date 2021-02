Marketers of petroleum products have started adjusting their pump to reflect the new prices petrol, following shortage facing private depots in Apapa.

It was learnt that some filling stations in Lagos and Ogun states increased the pump price of petrol from N162 per litre to N170 per litre on Tuesday.

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) they had to increase the pump price because they bought the product at N160-N161 from depot owners.