Vera Wisdom-Bassey

It was a night of bliss recently, as Marketing Edge rolled out several awards to different personalities in the advertising and communication industry.

It was the seventh edition of the awards. The theme was ‘Story telling as a new paradigm shift in creativity.’

Different companies clinched different awards at the event. Among the awards are First brand award, which was received by Indomie. The Telecom Award of the year went to Airtel, Financial Brand went to GT Bank, African Alliance Insurance Brand got the Re-Launch of the year award, while Multichoice was the outstanding entertainment service provider of the year. MTN got the Telecom Leadership Award.

In his opening speech, Publisher/CEO, Marketing Edge, Mr. John Ajayi said the award was to rekindle fresh thinking on the part of all present, especially marketers, brand and advertisers on how to expand the frontiers of marketing and advertisement.

He believed that the award would spur them more than before so they could strive harder and win the battle for the market as well as add value to the marketing industry.

Also speaking Mr. Victor Peters who represented the MD/CEO, African Alliance Insurance Plc, Mrs. Funmi Omo, said his organisation rebranded in order to add some dynamism and change to the insurance world. He said the move was a blessing to the organisation, which he claimed had been recognized as one of the leading insurance firms in the world.

“The rejuvenation of the company is getting more public recognition,” he said, adding that the company has been on for the past 59 years in the insurance business.

Mr.A.K. Mirchandani of SONA Group of Industries said his company has been in the country for a number of years, and had contributed greatly to the development of the country, especially, in terms of youth employment and in the redistribution of goods across the country.

He urged Nigerians to think of the country and believe in the economy. He also urged the people to have faith that whatever challenges Nigeria might be facing now would soon become a thing of the past.