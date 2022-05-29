By Henry Uche

Amid scorching business environment in Nigeria, experts in the marketing profession are set to explore the place of data and technology in driving business sustainability across board.

The discourse which will be taking place on 16th and 17th of June in Lagos, being the annual conference and Annual General Meeting (AGM) respectively by National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN) would be a learning platform for budding / emerging marketing Professionals among others.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

At a press brief in NIMN’s Secretariat, the President of the Institute, Mr. Idorenyen Enang and members of the Events/Conferences Committee intimated newsmen that the conference would attract over 500 established fellows from private and public sector who are expected to unveil hidden knowledge required to profitably navigate through the turbulent business environment- particularly the marketing space.

The president categorically revealed that marketing moguls, entrepreneurs, business leaders, captains of industries, managing directors, CEOs, marketing directors, sales directors, commercial directors from blue-chip companies, Heads and teams from marketing and experiential agencies, business leaders, marketing students, entrepreneurs would grace the occasion.

Others are government intervention agencies and other high-profile professionals across different sectors of the economy would be there for a cross- pollution and cross fertilisation of ideas, concepts and insights to not only move the institute forward but to give participants edge in their respective spheres of marketing profession.

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

With the theme, ‘Driving Business Sustainability in the Age of Data and Technology” he said, “The theme of the conference is topical and relevant to the Nigerian business community and is of interest to business across different sectors,”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The Chairperson of the conference committee, Mrs. Adenike Olufade, said the choice of the theme was driven by the desire of the Institute to share with the participants how businesses are leveraging data and technology to achieve meaningful customer engagement in driving sustainable growth.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

The Chairperson of the Planning Committee, Mrs. Chioma Afe, confirmed that there will be two panel sessions: ‘Disruptive Marketing’ and the second is ‘The Future of Marketing in a Technology Driven World,’ which shall see discussants/practitioners drawn from in different sectors of Nigeria economy who are deploying data and technology in their respective sectors to deliver ‘second to none’ customer experience to their market segments.

Similarly, the Chairperson of Corporate Communication/Relations Committee, Nsima Ogedi-Alakwe, affirmed that the conference would offer a networking opportunity with accomplished executives in the marketing profession and urged marketing professionals and other relevant publics to register for the conference. “This is a great platform to learn from business leaders who have successfully leveraged data and technology to drive business growth in a challenging environment. You don’t want to miss out on this opportunity to grow professionally,” she urged.

More so, the registrar of the Institute, Mr. Sidney Ogodo said the AGM would see the election for the positions of first Vice-President and second Vice-President, noting that the electoral committee has commenced the process for the election by inviting eligible members of the Institute to signify interest to contest for the two (2) positions.

He added that electronic voting system will be deployed to conduct the election to give members both within and outside the shores of the country the opportunity to exercise their franchise to vote for their preferred candidates, adding that the event will also feature the induction of new fellows into the institution.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .