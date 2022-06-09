By Henry Uche

Amid the nation’s scorching business environment, marketing profession experts are set to explore the place of data and technology in driving business sustainability across board.

The discourse, slated tohold June 16 and 17 in Lagos, at the annual conference and Annual General Meeting (AGM) respectively by National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN) would be a learning platform for budding/emerging marketing professionals among others.

President of the institute, Mr. Idorenyen Enang and members of the Events/Conferences Committee to newsmen in Lagos at a briefing that the conference would attract over 500 established fellows from private and public sector, who are expected to unveil hidden knowledge required to profitably navigate through the turbulent business environment- particularly the marketing space.

Enang said marketing moguls, entrepreneurs, business leaders, captains of industries, managing directors, CEOs, marketing directors, sales directors, commercial directors from blue-chip companies, heads and teams from marketing and experiential agencies, business leaders, marketing students, entrepreneurs would also grace the occasion.

With the theme, ‘Driving Business Sustainability in the Age of Data and Technology” he said, “the theme of the conference is topical and relevant to the Nigerian business community and is of interest to business across different sectors.”

