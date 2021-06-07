From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

All Markets and shops in Arigidi Akoko in Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State were on Monday shut in honour in honour of the late Prophet Temitope Joshua who was an illustrious son of the town.

This is even as the community continue to mourn the sudden demise of the late Christian cleric and televangelist.

It was gathered that the situation was also the same in some adjoining towns and villages to the town as a mark of honour for the deceased.

Also, the Palace of Zaki of Arigidi-Akoko and the home of late T.B Joshua’s elder brother have continued to play host to sympertizers who were from different places.

Condolence registers have also been opened in both places with notable personalities within and outside Ondo State signing the registers.

Arigidi Akoko has been in mourning mood since the news of the death of Joshua filtered into the community on Sunday.

The immediate elder brother of the deceased, Mr Abimbola Balogun lamented that the wound of the sudden passage of the popular televangelist would take a long time to heal as he was a blessing to his town and humanity in general.