From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Nigeria has honoured 50 Nigerians adjudged to have assisted in the deepening of bilateral ties between China and Nigeria.

The award titled “The October 1st Award of China-Nigeria Friendship” followed the commemoration of the 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Nigeria and China.

Honoured during the ceremony in Abuja were the Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe; a former Acting Director-General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Dr Momoh Kabir; Editor-in-Chief of the Africa-China Economy Magazine, Mr Ikenna Emewu, Publisher Diplomat Xtra Magazine, Raphael Oni.

In his remarks, the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China in Nigeria, Cui Jianchun, said over the past 50 years, political mutual trust between China and Nigeria has been greatly enhanced.

Cui also said traditional friendship between China and Nigeria has been significantly improved, substantial progress in the win-win cooperation has been made, commercial, cultural and educational exchanges have been further promoted, and both countries were very delighted to see that tremendous achievement in all fields which have greatly benefited the two peoples were made.

He disclosed that ‘The October 1st Award of China-Nigeria Friendship’ was to recognise those outstanding Nigerians for their excellent performance and contributions to strengthening diplomatic ties between both countries.

‘Since 2021 witnesses the 50th Anniversary of bilateral ties, the Chinese Embassy will honour 50 “Oct 1st ” Award winners. After reading the list of 50 winners, I’m so happy to see that some are senior Nigerian officials who have been playing very important roles and guaranteeing the China-Nigeria cooperative ship to sail safely and smoothly; some are ordinary teachers who have been working in “China Corners” for many years and Spending their precious time on cultivating talented students; some are journalists known as the uncrowned kings who have reported the amazing fruits of the exchanges and cooperation between our two countries; some are policemen who have been trying their best to bravely guard the safety of Nigerian and Chinese people; some are local celebrities who use their social influence and tireless efforts to enhance mutual understanding between the two peoples, etc,’ Cui said.

In her remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Culture, Dr Adaora Ifeoma Anyanwutaku, said the ceremony was a clear indication that the cultural cooperation and friendship between Nigeria and China is on the upward swing and soaring enviable heights as the years go by.

‘The innovative strategies oiling our diplomatic relations even in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic is indeed very highly commendable,” Anyanwutaku said.

Meanwhile, a book titled “A Century of the Communist Party of China” has been unveiled in Abuja.

The book which was published by the Director, Centre for China Studies (CCS), Mr Charles Onunaiju, aimed at tracking the Communist Party of China from its inception and the countless odds it traversed to reach its current status.

The unveiling of the book witnessed the presence of the immediate past Senator representing Kaduna Central in the 8th Senate, Senator Shehu Sani; a former Deputy Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the United Nations, Ambassador Usman Sarki, and the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Cui Jianchun.

Speaking with The Sun after the unveiling of the book, Onunaiju said the idea behind the book was to assist Nigeria in finding another path.

‘We are in a cul de sac. We can’t continue this way. We have to rethink the path. The Chinese are not from outer space. If they can make a better life for their people, why can’t we make a better life for our people?,’ Onunaiju asked.

Speaking earlier, Ambassador Cui said the Chinese Communist Party was chosen by history and the people.

‘Over the past 100 years, the CPC has united and led the Chinese people through the tenacious struggle to achieve great success in the new democratic revolution, to achieve great success in socialist revolution and construction, to achieve great success in reform, opening up, and socialist modernisation. Pertaining the hot phenomena related to China, such as the economic miracle, the tremendous transformation of society, the stride of science and technology, the harmonious society, as well as the great achievement in containing the COVID-19 pandemic which is still devastating other parts of the world, and so on, all of them could find answers from the study on the governing experience of the CPC,’ Cui said.

