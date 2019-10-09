Paris Saint-Germain (PSG’s) Brazil international defender, Marquinhos, has exposed Super Eagles’ strength, pointing out the importance of beating Senegal and Nigeria in their friendlies in October.

He revealed that he is impressed with the quality of the Super Eagles and Teranga Lions and highlighted that the West African teams have players in the ranks with physical attributes.

Senegal and Nigeria finished in the top three positions at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations and are ranked 20th and 34th, respectively, in the latest FIFA ranking.

When asked to comment on the Nigeria and Senegal teams, Marquinhos told reporters at Monday’s press conference: ‘’I know a lot and know their qualities. Senegal is runner-up of the Africa Cup, a very intense, difficult team.

‘’We have to make a big game, impose our rhythm. They are very intense opponents, aggressive, with physical imposition and technical game too.