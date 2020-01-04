In a chat with Inside Nollywood, the new bride stated that she will not let mar- riage stall her acting career. She said: “After the whole marriage brouhaha, I feel okay, I feel normal. I was thinking that after marriage I would feel different but it is still the same me. My husband is my best friend. I also won’t let my marriage affect my career; never! In fact, after my honey moon, I am coming back fully. I have a line up of jobs already waiting for me and I will be producing my own movies once in a while because my husband bought me almost all the necessary equipment for production. He is 100 per cent in support of my career.

Wondering what part of her exotic wedding excited her the most, Chizzy had this to say: “The most exciting part of the wedding for me was the exchange of vows and kissing. I really loved that part (laughter).