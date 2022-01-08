From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A lady whose name was simply given as Oluchi has, reportedly, set fire on her ex-boyfriend for abandoning her for another woman. The incident happened within the Obiohia, Ndiegoro axis of the commercial city.

It was gathered that the jilted lover committed the crime when she found out that her boyfriend whose name could not be immediately ascertained, had allegedly abandoned her to marry another woman. According to a source, the jilted lover in Aba, set her ex boyfriend on fire after she found out he was about getting married to another girl after dumping her.

The source revealed that the ex-boyfriend had secretly planned to get married to another woman after dating his jilted lover for over eight years. It was gathered that on getting the information, Oluchi invited him over, and the ex-boyfriend went to meet her. On arrival, the enraged lady was reported to have poured fuel on her ex-lover and set him ablaze.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

While struggling to survive, amidst the raging fire, the ex-boyfriend grabbed her, and both of them were burnt together. They were both rushed to hospital where they are said to be receiving treatment from 3rd degree burns.