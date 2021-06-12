From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Wife of Edo State governor, Betsy Obaseki, yesterday, promised to host a wedding reception for Mr and Mrs Ugiagbe whose marriage ceremony was disrupted by the absence of the Registrar at the Ministry of Interior, Federal Marriage Registry, Benin City on Friday, the 28th of May.

The Edo First lady, Betsy met with the couple at the Edo State Government House after she saw the television report which went viral on social media.

At the meeting, Mr Ugiagbe explained that their wedding day was ruined as a result of the failure of the Registrar to show up for duty on the day.

He said he did not expect the video to go viral and certainly did not expect that the Registrar would be relieved of his job as he was much more concerned about exposing the negligence he had witnessed at the Federal Registry.

The First Lady had been instrumental at alerting the Honorable Minister of Interior when she learned of the incidence and was pleased to have swiftly intervened in the matter.

She commended the display of humility and the spirit of forgiveness by the couple and encouraged them to remain broad minded and magnanimous.

The elated Mr Abel Ugiagbe and his wife Avuwa Marian Ugiagbe expressed their appreciation to the First Lady of the State for her kind gesture, saying that she has turned what was supposed to be a sad memory into a joyful one for them.