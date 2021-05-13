Marriott, one of the world’s premium hospitality brands, will next week open the doors to its latest offering, the Lagos Marriott Hotel, Ikeja, as a token to classic luxury consumers in sub-Saharan Africa. The 250-bed, five-star hotel, located in Ikeja GRA, is a partnership between the renowned global hotel brand, Marriott International, and SIFAX Group, a conglomerate with investments in various sectors of Nigeria’s economy and beyond. The N45 billion hotel, built on 11 floors, has various facilities like exclusive crew lounge, VIP lounges, 1,000-capacity ballroom, executive meeting rooms, 400-capacity car park, 206 standard rooms, 44 suites (including three presidential ones), well-equipped gym and continental restaurants, among others. At a press conference in Lagos, Janse van Rensburg, the hotel’s general manager, said the desire to offer premium hospitality services to the Lagos market was responsible for the huge investment in the hotel. He said: ““Every client of Lagos Marriott Hotel is set for an unimaginable premium experience like never before. We assure them of world-class hospitality, super customer satisfaction and royalty treatment. Frequent travellers who have points using the Marriott hotel franchise globally can also redeem their points here in Nigeria. We have an in-club system for our premium members located on the first floor of the hotel. “The unique selling propositions of this hotel are the various amazing products we offer our clients which are non-existent in the country’s hospitality industry. The security of our guests is very paramount to us and that’s why every door and window in the facility is bomb-proof. Our pricing is also very commensurate with the quality that we offer.”

Rensburg further noted that the hotel, which is in the classic premium category on the Marriott quality ranking, will be managed by the franchise owner, Marriott Hotel, for quality assurance purposes.

Speaking also at the event, Chike Ogeah, managing director, Mac-Folly Hospitality Limited, the SIFAX Group’s hospitality subsidiary, applauded Dr. Taiwo Afolabi, group executive vice-chairman, SIFAX Group, for bankrolling the multi–naira investment, adding that his vision of a premium hospitality business in Lagos has manifested through the new hotel that stands out with the likes of St. Regis on the global luxury index.

He said: “The building of this hotel took us six years. We took our time to tastefully select all the materials and equipment that were used in order to serve our clients the best.”