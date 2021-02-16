Manchester United forward, Anthony Martial has received racial abuse over social media following his side’s 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.

It’s the second time in recent weeks that Martial, alongside teammates Marcus Rashford and Axel Tuanzebe, have been targeted by abuse online.

After Sunday’s game, racist symbols were left in the comments section of Martial’s latest Instagram post from October 19.

Last month, Martial’s teammate Rashford spoke out against abuse he had received on social media.

“Yes, I’m a black man and I live every day proud that I am. No one, or no one comment, is going to make me feel any different,” Rashford said.

“So sorry if you were looking for a strong reaction, you’re just simply not going to get it here. I’m not sharing screenshots. It would be irresponsible to do so and as you can imagine there’s nothing original in them.”

Manchester United also said at the time that it is “disgusted” by racial abuse sent to players via social media.