By Moses Akaigwe

Burial arrangements for the late mother of the chairman of Gabros Group of Companies, Chief Gabriel Chukwuma, and the founder/chairman, Innoson Group of Companies, Chief Innocent Chukwuma, have been announced by the Chukwuma Mojekwu family of Umudim, Nnewi, Anambra State.

The funeral programme shows that Madam Martina Chukwuma, who died peacefully on Thursday, December 16, 2021, aged 101, will be buried on Friday, February 25, 2022, after a funeral service at her compound in Umudim.

Other details of the burial activities include service of songs at her compound in the evening of Thursday, February 24, 2022, and condolence visits, which are expected to continue the following day, on Saturday, February 26.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

A thanksgiving service is also scheduled to hold in the morning of Sunday, February 27, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Uru Umudim, Nnewi.

The late Martina Chukwuma is survived by children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.