By Vivian Onyebukwa

Archbishop of the Metropolitan See of Lagos, Alfred Adewale Martins, will tomorrow lead a team of bishops to Lagos for the unveiling of Logo and Mascot of the Order of the Knights of Saint Mulumba (KSM) Nigeria.

This is part of a one year bouquet of activities geared at celebrating KSM’s platinum jubilee (70th) anniversary.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The bishops include Mathew Hassan Kukah, Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Catholic Bishop of Abeokuta Diocese, Peter Olukayode Odetoyinbo, and his Ijebu Ode counterpart, Francis Obafemi Adesina.

The unveiling, which will hold at St Leo Catholic Church, Toyin Street, Ikeja, Lagos will be preceded by a Holy Mass to be celebrated by Martins. Afterwards, Kukah will deliver a lecture at the session.

Other activities to mark the anniversary is planting of anniversary tree at Illah Monastery, Delta State, KSM platinum documentary, special press conference, thanksgiving mass, anniversary lecture, jubilee luncheon, raffle draw and a host of others.

The series of activities will hold consecutively in the nine metropolitan councils of the order between June 2022 and June 2023.

The theme of the event is, “70 Years of KSM In Nigeria: Reappraising the Past, Redefining the Present, Redefining the Future.”

In a press conference addressed by the Supreme Knight, Charles Mbelede, in Lagos to unveil the activities, he said: “The theme reflects on before, now, and where we will be in future,” adding that the Order of the Knights of Saints Mulumba, Nigeria is a renowned group of Catholic Church faithful, founded in 1953, whose core value is to do charity.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .