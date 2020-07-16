Shanghai Shenhua have completed the signing of former Inter Milan forward, Obafemi Martins, who returns for a second stint after playing for the Chinese Super League side between 2016 and 2018, Goal understands.

The 35-year-old forward rejoins the team as a replacement for compatriot Odion Ighalo, whose loan deal at Manchester United has been extended until 2021.

Having left Seattle Sounders in 2015, Martins scored 32 goals in 59 games across all competitions for the Chinese heavyweights, while playing a key role in the Hongkou Football Stadium giants’ Chinese FA Cup success in 2017.

However, he left the Shanghai-based team in 2018, after suffering a hamstring injury, and has been without a club ever since.

Martins’ return will strengthen Choi Kang-hee men’s attack ahead of the resumption of the Chinese Super League.

The former Super Eagles striker recently told Goal that retirement was not on his agenda despite being without a club since leaving Shanghai in 2018.

“After my career-threatening injury in China, many people advised me to quit, but I told myself I still have a lot to offer the beautiful game,” he told Goal. “Football is my life; I eat, drink and sleep football, so I don’t see any reason to call time on something that makes me happy.