From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday declared that the martyrs of the civil war made glorious sacrifices to enable the unity of the nation.

He paid tribute to the martyrs whom he described as patriotic at an event to welcome the World leader of the Tijjaniyya Islamic Religious Movement, Sheikh Muhammadul Mahy Niass, the Grand Khalifa of Sheikh Ibrahim Niass.

In a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari thanked the group for its profuse prayers for an end to the war and the reunification of Nigeria.

The President recalled that in the 30 months of the civil war, Nigerians on both sides lost numerous lives and prayed that never again shall the country experience such.

He welcomed the Grand Khalifa to Nigeria and commended his efforts in finding solutions to the problems of security in the country.