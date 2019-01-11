New kid on the block, Marvin, is poised to heat up the Nigerian entertainment space as he unleashes Gully, his new single which was produced by Jalon.

Speaking, the graduate of Mechanical Engineering said: “Gully is one song that will set the industry on fire. It is my latest single and lovers of good music should watch out!” he boasted.

On what inspired Gully he said: “Gully started after my producer sent the beat to me and I told him I would like to completely change the direction of the song. I finally recorded the first verse in April. Big-ups to David Meli and Ayüü because I probably wouldn’t have finished this song without them and also, thanks to Jaylon for killing the beat and changing it to what I wanted.”

Recalling how it all began he continues: “l’ve always had interest in music because growing up, all I really did was sports and listening to music. As I grew older I started doing less sports as school was getting a lot more tasking so I was left with music. I make all kinds of music. trap, Afro beats and dancehall.”

Marvin is a sign on of Neo Production.

